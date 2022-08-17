In Israel, 4 Detained Over Crypto Fraud Worth Millions Against French Treasury: Report

At least four people were detained over the suspicion of taking part in a large-scale fraud against the French Treasury in Israel that involved the theft of millions of euros and the use of cryptocurrencies to syphon the stolen money. According to reports, the detainees include a couple from Israel's Haifa city and two brothers from Petah Tikva and Jerusalem. An inquiry is being carried out in collaboration with French law enforcement after several French Jews were detained last year on suspicion of defrauding French law enforcement of millions of shekels (Israeli currency), The Jerusalem Post reported.

The French suspects allegedly informed the tax authorities that they were placed on unpaid leave due to COVID-19 and that they had received money into their bank accounts within 48 hours. Following that, they changed the cash into cryptocurrency, which was controlled by the Israeli suspects. "They submitted many fictitious declarations, also in the name of real companies, and emptied the French state treasury of tens of millions." Chief-Superintendent Dudi Katz stated, as per The Jerusalem Post.

Israelis concealed their financial information from the Tax Authority: Report

The inquiry also revealed that the Israelis had concealed their financial information from the Tax Authority and that numerous further tax offences totalling tens of millions of shekels had been committed. Police from the Israeli Cyber Unit conducted a home raid on the suspects and seized computers and money believed to have been used to launder it. According to reports, the defendant attempted to throw a laptop out the window during one of the arrests.

It is pertinent to mention here that the inquiry has been carried out over the past few months in cooperation with Europol and the French police. Meanwhile, all the accused are reportedly being questioned on suspicion of fraud, tax evasion, and money laundering. According to Europol assessment, the most frequent illegal use of cryptocurrencies is money laundering, which also noted the growing complexity of these laundering operations.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)