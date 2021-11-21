In Israel, Gunman Kills 1, Injures 4 Others Before Being Fatally Shot In Temple Mount

A Palestinian gunman killed one Israeli and injured four others before being fatally shot by Israeli police on Sunday near the entrance to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, reported AP citing a police statement. The law enforcement also stated that the violence took place near the entry of a contested flashpoint shrine which is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

On Sunday, the paramedics reportedly stated that one person suffered critical injuries and two others bore serious wounds. Additionally, two others endured minor injuries. The report stated that Jerusalem’s Hadassah hospital later said that one of the wounded succumbed to his injuries. The paramedics reportedly said that the attacker was confirmed to be Palestinian who died at the scene. The Israeli police also published pictures of a poor firearm and a knife from the scene.

Hamas hailed the attack as ‘heroic operation’

The violence surrounding the contested site which is considered holy by both faiths has previously also triggered fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. The most recent violence erupted in May this year. The 20 November attack was even praised by the Hamas militant group in a statement. However, it fell short of claiming responsibility for the attack which it termed a “heroic operation.”

“Our people’s resistance will continue to be legitimate by all means and tools against the Zionist occupier until our desired goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our holy sites and all of our lands,” spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said, as per AP.

It is pertinent to note that the latest incident was the second of its kind in Jerusalem’s historic Old City in recent days. However, shootings are still relatively rare. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teen was fatally shot after stabbing at least two Israeli border police. While the 16-year-old hailed from east Jerusalem and was pronounced dead at the scene, the two officers were hospitalised.

(IMAGE: ANI/Representative)