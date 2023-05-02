In Jordan Meet, Arab States Call For Withdrawal Of Foreign Forces From Syria

After a meeting in Amman on Monday, the foreign ministers of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq stated that the Syrian government should restore the rule of law throughout the country, which would entail removing foreign armed groups and terrorists from Syrian territory.

According to reports from Amman, Jordan played host to the meeting, which marked the first of its kind since Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011. Before the multilateral gathering, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held talks with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to discuss matters related to refugees, border security, and "water issues".

In a joint statement distributed by state news agencies, the five ministers called for “ending the presence of terrorist organisations” as well as “armed groups” on the territory of Syria, and “neutralising their ability to threaten regional and international security.” They also pledged to “support Syria and its institutions to establish control over all of its territory and impose the rule of law”.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq made a commitment to establish connections with the Syrian military and security institutions to tackle security issues. They also urged for an end to foreign intervention in Syria's internal affairs. Additionally, the ministers signed a joint declaration that included a proposal to form teams of experts to monitor the summit and implement practical measures aimed at resolving the conflict in Syria.

Syria receives Riyadh's endorsement

The meeting in Amman took place a few weeks after Faisal Mekdad's visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he received the country's support for Syria's territorial integrity. At present, Turkish-backed militants have control over certain areas in northern Syria, while the northeast is governed by Kurdish militias that are backed by the United States. There are also a few hundred US troops in Syria, that control the majority of the country's oil wells.

In 2011, rebels, including terrorists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), backed by Saudi Arabia and the US, launched an insurrection against Syrian President Bashar Assad. Eventually, with support from Russia and Iran, the government in Damascus emerged victorious over the rebels. Despite Syria's neighboring countries and regional powers seeking to strengthen ties with Damascus in recent months, the US has not altered its policy of seeking a change in regime in Syria.