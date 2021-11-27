In Jordan, People Protest Declaration Of Intent On Energy-water Project With UAE, Israel

People of Jordan gathered in Amman to protest against the signing of the declaration of intent for an energy-water project with the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Protesters urged the government to withdraw the cooperation deal with the countries. In addition, the people also called on the government to repeal the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty, Xinhua reported. The protest comes after the Jordan Ministry of Water and Irrigation on 22 November, signed a declaration of intent to negotiate the feasibility of the energy-water project.

People also protested in other cities of Jordan where they expressed the view that the deal with these countries would affect the kingdom’s sovereignty. Protesters have called on the government to use other water sources. Jordan’s Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Tuesday, 26 December, informed that the declaration of intent with the countries required feasibility of the implementation of a renewable energy project by the United Arab Emirates company in Jordan, as per the Xinhua report. The Ministry of Water and Irrigation asserted that the agreement would also help Jordan in receiving 200 million cubic meters of water.

Jordan, UAE, Israel sign declaration of intent

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Israel on Monday, 22 November signed a declaration of intent to explore the feasibility of a joint energy-water agreement, reported The Jordan Times. The Jordan Ministry of Water and Irrigation informed that the three countries had signed a declaration of intent at the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Water Ministry’s spokesperson Omar Salameh said that the declaration of intent signed between the UAE, Jordan and Israel had a goal to explore feasibility analysis for 2022.

The spokesperson noted that with the agreement the country would receive 200 million cubic meters of water. Salameh further added that the declaration was not a “legal or technical” agreement and the project will be implemented only after Jordan gets access to 200 million cubic meters of water every year as per The Jordan Times report. The ministry further noted that there is an increase in demand for permanent water resources in Jordan as the people of the country are dependent on industries and agriculture. As per the report, the spokesperson pointed out that each year the country gets 35 million cubic meters of water according to the peace treaty and 10 million cubic meters outside the treaty.

Image: AP/Twitter/@BisherKhasawneh