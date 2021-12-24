Last Updated:

IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels Compete To Win Title Of Most Beautiful In UAE

Around 40,000 camels participated in the Al Dhafra Festival in Liwa desert in the UAE, as per AP. The camels compete for the title of most beautiful.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Al Dhafra Festival
1/7
Image: AP

Around 40,000 camels participated in the Al Dhafra Festival. Camels contested for the crown of most beautiful.

Al Dhafra Festival
2/7
Image: AP

For the beauty pageant of Camels, owners of the animals from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with their camels travelled to the UAE's southwestern desert. 

Al Dhafra Festival
3/7
Image: AP

One of the organizers told AP that the camel must walk tall with graceful posture and they need to have a long and slim neck, broad cheek. 

Al Dhafra Festival
4/7
Image: AP

Camel breeder families of the United Arab Emirates witness the Al Dhafra Festival as their camels participate in winning the crown of the most beautiful camel in the Liwa desert. 

Al Dhafra Festival
5/7
Image: AP

For the beauty pageant, judges assess camels and give scores for their body parts. Thousands of camels travelled to UAE to take part in the competition to win the title of most beautiful.

Al Dhafra Festival
6/7
Image: AP

The Camel breeder of the most beautiful camel accepts the trophy on behalf of their camel at Al Dhafra Festival in the Liwa desert, southwest of Abu Dhabi. 

Al Dhafra Festival
7/7
Image: AP

The five-man jury decides the winner of the pageant. Only female camels participate in the competition and they need to undergo medical tests to detect artificial touch-ups. 

Tags: UAE, Camels, Beauty pageant
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: People attempt to bring some Christmas cheer in Germany's flooded Ahrtal valley

IN PICS: People attempt to bring some Christmas cheer in Germany's flooded Ahrtal valley