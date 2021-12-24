IN PICS: At Al Dhafra Festival, Camels Compete To Win Title Of Most Beautiful In UAE

Quick links:
Around 40,000 camels participated in the Al Dhafra Festival. Camels contested for the crown of most beautiful.
For the beauty pageant of Camels, owners of the animals from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with their camels travelled to the UAE's southwestern desert.
One of the organizers told AP that the camel must walk tall with graceful posture and they need to have a long and slim neck, broad cheek.
Camel breeder families of the United Arab Emirates witness the Al Dhafra Festival as their camels participate in winning the crown of the most beautiful camel in the Liwa desert.
For the beauty pageant, judges assess camels and give scores for their body parts. Thousands of camels travelled to UAE to take part in the competition to win the title of most beautiful.
The Camel breeder of the most beautiful camel accepts the trophy on behalf of their camel at Al Dhafra Festival in the Liwa desert, southwest of Abu Dhabi.