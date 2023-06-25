In Pics | Day 1 Of PM Modi's Egypt Visit; Fruitful Talks Held With CEOs, Thought Leaders

Quick links:
The Indian diaspora expressed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram".
PM Modi met members of Egypt-based company, Cabinet Energy. PM Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present at the meeting.
PM Modi also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Both shared enriching discussions on cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt.
PM Modi held discussions with Tarek Heggy, a noted Egyptian thinker. Heggy shared his insightful views on global issues and PM Modi admired his rich knowledge of different cultures.
PM Modi had a fruitful conversation with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company. Economy and investments were also on the agenda.
He also met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on June 24. The Prime Minister encouraged them to visit India and appreciated them for their commitment to yoga.