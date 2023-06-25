Last Updated:

In Pics | Day 1 Of PM Modi's Egypt Visit; Fruitful Talks Held With CEOs, Thought Leaders

After landing in Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at a hotel in Cairo amid a rousing welcome and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Cairo on June 24 on his maiden State visit to Egypt. 

PM Modi received a special welcome from Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the airport.  

The Indian diaspora expressed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram". 

The diaspora also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi met members of Egypt-based company, Cabinet Energy. PM Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present at the meeting.

PM Modi also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Prof. Shawky Ibrahim Allam. Both shared enriching discussions on cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Egypt. 

PM Modi held discussions with Tarek Heggy, a noted Egyptian thinker. Heggy shared his insightful views on global issues and PM Modi admired his rich knowledge of different cultures. 

PM Modi had a fruitful conversation with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company. Economy and investments were also on the agenda.  

He also met prominent yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel in Cairo on June 24. The Prime Minister encouraged them to visit India and appreciated them for their commitment to yoga. 

India was Egypt's fifth largest trading partner in the period April 2022-December 2022. It was the 11th-largest importer of Egyptian goods and the 5th-largest exporter to Egypt during the same time. 

