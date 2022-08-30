In Pics: Deadly Clashes Erupt In Iraq As Shiite Cleric Sadr Supporters Storm Govt Palace

Quick links:
Iraqi security forces fired tear gas on supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug 29, 2022.
Iraqi security forces stand by as angry protesters enters the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq.
Supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area in Baghdad.
A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad.
Iraqi security forces prevent protesters from entering the Federal Court during a demonstration.
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr enter the Government Palace during large-scale demonstration.
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration on Monday.
A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves the national flag after hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics.