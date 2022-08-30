Last Updated:

In Pics: Deadly Clashes Erupt In Iraq As Shiite Cleric Sadr Supporters Storm Govt Palace

Clashes erupted between Iraqi forces and followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr at the government palace after the cleric resigned from his post

Written By
Amrit Burman
Protest in Iraq
1/10
Image: AP

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas on supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protesting inside the government palace grounds, in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug 29, 2022.  

Protest in Iraq
2/10
Image: AP

Iraqi security forces stand by as angry protesters enters the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq.

Protest in Iraq
3/10
Image: AP

Supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area in Baghdad.

Protest in Iraq
4/10
Image: AP

A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad.

Protest in Iraq
5/10
Image: AP

Iraqi security forces prevent protesters from entering the Federal Court during a demonstration.

Protest in Iraq
6/10
Image: AP

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr enter the Government Palace during large-scale demonstration.

Protest in Iraq
7/10
Image: AP

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wave a national flag from the roof of the Government Palace during a demonstration on Monday.  

Protest in Iraq
8/10
Image: AP

Shiite cleric's supporters try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad. 

Protest in Iraq
9/10
Image: AP

A supporter of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr waves the national flag after hugely influential Shiite cleric announced he will resign from Iraqi politics.

Protest in Iraq
10/10
Image: AP

Protestors head towards the Government Palace during a demonstration in Baghdad. 

