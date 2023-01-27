In Pics: Deadly Fighting Ensues As Israeli Forces Raid West Bank & Clash With Palestinians

Quick links:
A Palestinian waves the national flag with fire and thick plumes of smoke in the background during a protest in West Bank’s Jenin on Thursday.
A group of Palestinians is seen taking cover during a clash with Israeli forces following a military raid in the city of Jenin on January 26, 2023.
A masked Palestinian protester sits with fire, charred tires, and boxes laid around during a protest against the fatal Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp in Bethlehem.
Giant flames caused by the burning of tires envelop a road as a protester walks by in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Thursday.
Palestinian rescuers observe a building destructed in the raid by the Israeli army in Jenin on Thursday, one of the most fatal events of fighting in several years.
Fire and a cloud of smoke erupt after an Israeli airstrike hits the central Gaza Strip on Friday. Militants of Gaza launched rockets, as Israel performed airstrikes.
Israeli military vehicles seen on the roads of Jenin during an army raid. The military said that it was carrying out an arrest operation of a militant group related to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.