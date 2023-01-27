Last Updated:

In Pics: Deadly Fighting Ensues As Israeli Forces Raid West Bank & Clash With Palestinians

Violence erupted on Friday as Palestinians carried out protests in Jenin and clashed with Israeli forces after a military raid that killed several people.

Palestinian
Image: AP

A Palestinian waves the national flag with fire and thick plumes of smoke in the background during a protest in West Bank’s Jenin on Thursday.

Palestinians
Image: AP

A group of Palestinians is seen taking cover during a clash with Israeli forces following a military raid in the city of Jenin on January 26, 2023. 

Masked Palestinian demonstrators
Image: AP

A masked Palestinian protester sits with fire, charred tires, and boxes laid around during a protest against the fatal Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Palestinian
Image: AP

Giant flames caused by the burning of tires envelop a road as a protester walks by in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Thursday. 

Palestinian rescuers
Image: AP

Palestinian rescuers observe a building destructed in the raid by the Israeli army in Jenin on Thursday, one of the most fatal events of fighting in several years.

Israeli airstrike
Image: AP

Fire and a cloud of smoke erupt after an Israeli airstrike hits the central Gaza Strip on Friday. Militants of Gaza launched rockets, as Israel performed airstrikes.

Israeli military raid
Image: AP

Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces after a deadly army raid in Jenin on January 26, 2023. 

Israeli military raid
Image: AP

Israeli military vehicles seen on the roads of Jenin during an army raid. The military said that it was carrying out an arrest operation of a militant group related to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian
Image: AP

Protests ensued after the raid killed at least nine Palestinians and injured many others, as per Palestinian health officials, AP reported.

