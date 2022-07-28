Last Updated:

IN PICS | Ex-Iraq PM Walks The Streets With A Gun After Protesters Throng Parliament

Hundreds of Iraqis stormed Parliament protesting against a PM candidate nominated by Iran-backed parties. They were heard chanting anti-Iran slogans.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
1/9
Image: @G1F_5/Twitter

Nouri al-Maliki, the former prime minister of Iraq took to the streets with arms, after protesters thronged parliament in raging anger against the ruling party's PM nominee. 

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
2/9
Image: AP

Iraqi protesters breached the parliament in Baghdad on July 27. They also chanted anti-Iran slogans in a demonstration against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
3/9
Image: AP

The majority of protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. They were seen walking on tables of the parliament and waving Iraqi flags.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
4/9
Image: AP

There were no lawmakers present in the parliament. Only security personnel were inside the building, and they seemed to have provided little resistance for the demonstrators to enter.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
5/9
Image: AP

The protesters were indignant at Mohammed al-Sudani's nomination as the official candidate of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
6/9
Image: AP

It was the biggest demonstration since the October elections. It was also the second time this month that al-Sadr used his power to organise massive crowds to send a message to his political rivals.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
7/9
Image: AP

A large number of protesters were also seen outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
8/9
Image: AP

Iraqi security forces were seen standing guard outside the heavily fortified Green Zone during protests in Baghdad. 

Protesters throng parliament in Iraq
9/9
Image: AP

Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr held posters with his photo outside Green Zone in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has significant political clout over his opponents.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Pope 'begs forgiveness' from Indigenous families over abuse in Canada schools

IN PICS: Pope 'begs forgiveness' from Indigenous families over abuse in Canada schools
In Pics: Earthquake wreaks havoc in Philippines; at least 4 dead, several others injured

In Pics: Earthquake wreaks havoc in Philippines; at least 4 dead, several others injured