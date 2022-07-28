IN PICS | Ex-Iraq PM Walks The Streets With A Gun After Protesters Throng Parliament

Quick links:
Nouri al-Maliki, the former prime minister of Iraq took to the streets with arms, after protesters thronged parliament in raging anger against the ruling party's PM nominee.
Iraqi protesters breached the parliament in Baghdad on July 27. They also chanted anti-Iran slogans in a demonstration against a nominee for Prime Minister by Iran-backed parties.
The majority of protesters were followers of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. They were seen walking on tables of the parliament and waving Iraqi flags.
There were no lawmakers present in the parliament. Only security personnel were inside the building, and they seemed to have provided little resistance for the demonstrators to enter.
The protesters were indignant at Mohammed al-Sudani's nomination as the official candidate of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.
It was the biggest demonstration since the October elections. It was also the second time this month that al-Sadr used his power to organise massive crowds to send a message to his political rivals.
A large number of protesters were also seen outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.
Iraqi security forces were seen standing guard outside the heavily fortified Green Zone during protests in Baghdad.