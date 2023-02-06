Last Updated:

In Pics: Fear & Destruction Envelop Turkey And Syria After Strong 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

A massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale hit southern Turkey and northern Syria in the wee hours of Monday. At least 568 have died so far.

Syrians walk through the rubble of a building that collapsed and fell on top of a white vehicle in the Azmarin town of north Syria due to the massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday. 

Remains of a building ravaged by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake lay next to destroyed vehicles in Turkey’s Diyarbakir, giving a glimpse into the aftermath. 

Locals gather as search and rescue teams look for trapped victims inside buildings that toppled in Turkey's Adana on Monday, February 6. So far, at least 560 deaths have been reported in totality.

A man walks over the rubble of collapsed buildings in Turkey’s Diyarbakir. Multiple search and rescue operations are underway, and the US Geological Survey fears thousands of deaths.

Locals and emergency personnel gather as the latter looks through piles of concrete to rescue trapped people in Diyarbakir. 

Rescue teams look for residents inside a building after a strong 7.8 earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria and was followed by a series of aftershocks.

A family in neighbouring Beirut, Lebanon, sits inside their vehicle after escaping their residence due to the earthquake on early Monday.

A damaged building somehow survives the deadly earthquake in Turkey’s Pazarcik on February 6, 2023. Hundreds have been wounded, and the death toll is expected to soar even higher than 560.

Locals witness the remnants of the earthquake’s destruction in Pazarcik, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. Hundreds of buildings have been toppled due to the earthquake that measured 7.8 on the Richter scale.

A man stands next to piles of concrete from a collapsed building in southern Turkey due to Monday’s earthquake, the deadliest in years.

