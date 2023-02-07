In Pics: Foreign Aid Comprising Rescue Workers, Dogs Stand Ready To Help Turkey & Syria

Quick links:
The first Indian C17 flight carrying 50 NDRF personnel lands in Turkey, second plane readies departure.
Members of urban search and rescue team of Czech firefighters propare to fly to the earthquake-hit Turkey to help search for people in debris, at Leos Janacek Airport, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army's Urban Search and Rescue team members board a plane for the departure to Turkey, at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria stand packed on Turmstrasse in Moabit, in Berlin, Germany.
Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs prepare to fly to the earthquake-hit Turkey, at Zurich Airport, Switzerland.
Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece.
Soldiers from Lebanon's Engineering Regiment arrive at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon.
Spanish firefighters load a cage with a dog on to an airport trolley at Barajas international airport on the way to help with the rescue mission in Turkey.