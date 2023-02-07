Last Updated:

In Pics: Foreign Aid Comprising Rescue Workers, Dogs Stand Ready To Help Turkey & Syria

Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: MEA_India

The first Indian C17 flight carrying 50 NDRF personnel lands in Turkey, second plane readies departure.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Rescue dog Hope waits for departure at Cologne/Bonn Airport, in Cologne, Germany.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Members of urban search and rescue team of Czech firefighters propare to fly to the earthquake-hit Turkey to help search for people in debris, at Leos Janacek Airport, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

In this photo released by Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army's Urban Search and Rescue team members board a plane for the departure to Turkey, at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Relief supplies for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria stand packed on Turmstrasse in Moabit, in Berlin, Germany.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Swiss experts and rescuers with service dogs prepare to fly to the earthquake-hit Turkey, at Zurich Airport, Switzerland.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Greek firefighters with dogs wait to board a military plane at Elefsina Air Force Base, in western Athens, Greece.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Spanish firefighters with their equipment at Barajas international airport, in Madrid, Spain.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Soldiers from Lebanon's Engineering Regiment arrive at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: AP

Spanish firefighters load a cage with a dog on to an airport trolley at Barajas international airport on the way to help with the rescue mission in Turkey.

Foreign Aid Turkey Earthquake Feb 2023
Image: MEA_India

Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team.

