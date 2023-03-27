Last Updated:

In Pics: Israel Hit By Strikes, Mass Protests Amid Stir Over Netanyahu's Judicial Reforms

Workers from a range of sectors in Israel launched a nationwide strike on Monday, threatening to paralyze the economy.

Middle East
 
Written By
Vidit Baya
Israel Protests
1/10
Image: AP

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul plan set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defense minister. 

Israel Protests
2/10
Image: AP

Israeli police dispersed demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv.

Israel Protests
3/10
Image: AP

Protesters clashed with Israeli police officers as the police crackdown on protestors ramp up.

Israel Protests
4/10
Image: AP

Protesters lit up bonfires as thousands gather to protest on Ayalon highway. 

Israel Protests
5/10
Image: AP

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem.

Israel Protests
6/10
Image: AP

Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant signaled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead this week with the overhaul plan.

Israel Protests
7/10
Image: AP

Israeli police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by PM Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system. 

Israel Protests
8/10
Image: AP

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets in protest after Netanyahu’s announcement, blocking Tel Aviv’s main artery.

Israel Protests
9/10
Image: AP

The Ayalon highway is transformed into a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags with protestors lighting a large bonfire.

Israel Protests
10/10
Image: AP

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke during a joint statement with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

