Last Updated:

In Pics | Israeli Protesters Wave Flags, Block Highways Against Govt's Judicial Overhaul

The demonstrations on Tuesday came hours after Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers

Middle East
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Israel protest
1/12
Image: AP

Thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets Tuesday, July 11, blocking major highways and thronging the country's main international airport. 

Israel protest
2/12
Image: AP

The protest took place after the government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.

Israel protest
3/12
Image: AP

Israeli police officers dispersed demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem, during a protest. 

Israel protest
4/12
Image: AP

Israeli protesters waved flags on the Tel Aviv-Haifa highway near Beit Yanai, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.

Israel protest
5/12
Image: AP

Protestors blocked a main highway in Haifa and hung a large banner reading -- “Together we will be victorious,” snarling traffic along the beachfront.

Israel protest
6/12
Image: AP

Protests broke out after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers.

Israel protest
7/12
Image: AP

Demonstrators blocked a highway leading to Jerusalem. Israelis opposed to the overhaul plan held a series of demonstrations across the country. 

Israel protest
8/12
Image: AP

Israeli police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem during a protest.

Israel protest
9/12
Image: AP

The demonstrations on Tuesday came hours after Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers.

Israel protest
10/12
Image: AP

An estimated 10,000 people gathered outside the main hall, blowing horns and waving blue and white Israeli flags. 

Israel protest
11/12
Image: AP

Israeli Border Police deployed on July 11, after massive protests were held in Jerusalem against the decision made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. 

Israel protest
12/12
Image: AP

Israelis were seen protesting at Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, July 11. Anti-overhaul activists demonstrated nationwide throughout the day. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Photos: Ukraine's 500 days of resilience as Russia's invasion touches grim milestone

In Photos: Ukraine's 500 days of resilience as Russia's invasion touches grim milestone
From Snake Island to Church in Turkey, here's how Zelenskyy marked 500th day of war

From Snake Island to Church in Turkey, here's how Zelenskyy marked 500th day of war