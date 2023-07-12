In Pics | Israeli Protesters Wave Flags, Block Highways Against Govt's Judicial Overhaul

Quick links:
Thousands of Israeli protesters took to the streets Tuesday, July 11, blocking major highways and thronging the country's main international airport.
The protest took place after the government's contentious plan to overhaul the country's judicial system.
Israeli police officers dispersed demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem, during a protest.
Israeli protesters waved flags on the Tel Aviv-Haifa highway near Beit Yanai, during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government.
Protestors blocked a main highway in Haifa and hung a large banner reading -- “Together we will be victorious,” snarling traffic along the beachfront.
Protests broke out after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a contentious bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers.
Demonstrators blocked a highway leading to Jerusalem. Israelis opposed to the overhaul plan held a series of demonstrations across the country.
Israeli police used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a highway leading to Jerusalem during a protest.
The demonstrations on Tuesday came hours after Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition gave initial approval to a bill to limit the Supreme Court's oversight powers.
An estimated 10,000 people gathered outside the main hall, blowing horns and waving blue and white Israeli flags.
Israeli Border Police deployed on July 11, after massive protests were held in Jerusalem against the decision made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.