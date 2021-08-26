In Pics: Palestinians Stage Multiple Protests As Conflict With Israel Turns Bloody

Quick links:
This photo shows a sound grenade blasting off as Palestinians continue their protests. Hundreds of residents at besieged Gaza strip staged demonstrations against Israel's border blockade.
The Zionist forces responded with tear gas, eventually leading to full-fledged conflict. Here, Palestinians could be seen chanting slogans as they march near the fence of the Gaza Strip border.
This picture captures the exact moment of a Palestinian protester hurling a stone at Israeli troops during protests. On August 21 Palestinians marked the anniversary of an arson attack at the Al-Aqsa mosque.
This picture captures a Palestinian protester brawling with an Israeli soldier. Israel has floated the plan of creating a new road for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.
Here, Palestinians are seen running as Israeli troops fire tear gas near the border of the Gaza Strip in Khan Yunis.
This photo captures a member of Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, a military wing of Hamas standing behind a gun.
Here, an Israeli soldier is seen aiming his weapon at Palestinians protesting against the creation of a new road for Israeli settlers.
Israel and Egypt have maintained border blockade since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007. On August 26, Hamas announced the partial reopening of Gaza's key border with Egypt.
This photo captures Palestinians running and taking cover as the Israeli army fired tear gas in Khan Yunis.