IN PICS | People Gather To Watch Perseid Meteor Shower Atop Mount Nemrut In Turkey

Stargazers gathered to witness the Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in Turkey. Some people captured the moment on their mobile phones.
Hundreds of people stayed during the night among ancient statues atop Mount Nemrut for the annual meteor show.
Sky enthusiasts gathered to see the annual meteor shower that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle.
The ancient site includes seated statues of Antiochus, surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, AP reported.
This picture shows seated ancient statues as stargazers gather to see the Perseid meteor shower.
People gathered among the ancient statues which are perched on an altitude of 2,150 meters in Turkey.
People walk as they gather to witness the Perseid meteor shower among ancient statues at the UNESCO World Heritage site.