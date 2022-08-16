Last Updated:

IN PICS | People Gather To Watch Perseid Meteor Shower Atop Mount Nemrut In Turkey

People gathered to see the Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in Turkey. Several spent the night on Mount Nemrut to see the annual meteor shower.

Apoorva Kaul
Stargazers watch meteors
Stargazers gathered to witness the Perseid meteor shower atop Mount Nemrut in Turkey. Some people captured the moment on their mobile phones. 

 

Stargazers watch meteors
People stand as they watch the annual meteor show atop Mount Nemrut in southeastern Turkey. 

Stargazers watch meteors
Hundreds of people stayed during the night among ancient statues atop Mount Nemrut for the annual meteor show. 

Stargazers watch meteors
Sky enthusiasts gathered to see the annual meteor shower that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle. 

Stargazers watch meteors
The ancient site includes seated statues of Antiochus, surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, AP reported. 

Stargazers watch meteors
This picture shows seated ancient statues as stargazers gather to see the Perseid meteor shower. 

Stargazers watch meteors
People gathered among the ancient statues which are perched on an altitude of 2,150 meters in Turkey. 

Stargazers watch meteors
People walk as they gather to witness the Perseid meteor shower among ancient statues at the UNESCO World Heritage site. 

Stargazers watch meteors
Stargazers sit as they watched the meteor show. This year, the meteor shower coincided with the full moon which dimmed the meteors. 

 

