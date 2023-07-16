Last Updated:

IN PICS | PM Modi's Visit To The UAE; Energy, Food Security & Climate Change Discussed

PM Modi arrived in capital of the UAE following his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day.

PM Modi in UAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 15, to hold deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which were aimed at further deepening India-UAE cooperation. 

PM Modi in UAE
The visit, said the PM, was "productive" during which he held bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

PM Modi in UAE
"Concluding productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for warm hospitality,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi in UAE
The two counterparts agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link Fast payment systems of India and UAE and open an IIT-Delhi campus in the Gulf country. 

PM Modi in UAE
PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr-Al-Watan, UAE's presidential palace. He was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace as he arrived.

PM Modi in UAE
PM Modi assured India's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber. 

PM Modi in UAE
''PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company," EAM Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. 

PM Modi in UAE
2023 UN Climate Change Conference or Conference of Parties of UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be 28th United Nations Climate Change conference, held from November 30 to December 12. 

