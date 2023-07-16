IN PICS | PM Modi's Visit To The UAE; Energy, Food Security & Climate Change Discussed

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 15, to hold deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which were aimed at further deepening India-UAE cooperation.
The visit, said the PM, was "productive" during which he held bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.
"Concluding productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for warm hospitality,” PM Modi said.
The two counterparts agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link Fast payment systems of India and UAE and open an IIT-Delhi campus in the Gulf country.
PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr-Al-Watan, UAE's presidential palace. He was greeted by the UAE President with a warm embrace as he arrived.
PM Modi assured India's full support for UAE’s COP-28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber.
''PM Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of @COP28_UAE and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company," EAM Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.