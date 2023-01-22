In Pics: Protests Rock Israel As Netanyahu Government Proposes 'anti-democratic Measures'

Quick links:
Israelis gather and hold torches to protest against Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government on Saturday.
Israelis hold placards as they fear the government is threatening the country’s democracy and the freedom of citizens.
A banner showing the closeup of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid a protest against his right-wing administration.
Israelis hold banners of Netanyahu as they stage protests against his government in Tel Aviv on Saturday.
Protesters carry torches at a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government after the PM announced plans to overhaul the judicial system.
A group of protesters hold Israel's national flag and stand in front of a backdrop of Benjamin Netanyahu.
Protests broke out across Israel after Israelis feared a threat to democracy following the PM's plan to overhaul the judicial system.
Israeli border police officers deployed at a highway as protesters assemble for a rally against the government’s plans to overhaul the legal system.