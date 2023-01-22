Last Updated:

In Pics: Protests Rock Israel As Netanyahu Government Proposes 'anti-democratic Measures'

Crowds of Israelis marched the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday after the Netanyahu government announced plans to overhaul the country’s legal system.

Deeksha Sharma
Israel protests
1/10
Image: AP

An aerial view of the protests that swamped Israel in Tel Aviv on Saturday, January 21, 2023. 

Israel protests
2/10
Image: AP

Israelis gather and hold torches to protest against Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his government on Saturday.

Israel protests
3/10
Image: AP

Israelis hold placards as they fear the government is threatening the country’s democracy and the freedom of citizens.

Benjamin Netanyahu
4/10
Image: AP

A banner showing the closeup of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu amid a protest against his right-wing administration.

Israel protests
5/10
Image: AP

Israelis hold banners of Netanyahu as they stage protests against his government in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Israel protests
6/10
Image: AP

Protesters carry torches at a demonstration in Tel Aviv against the Israeli government after the PM announced plans to overhaul the judicial system.

Israeli protesters
7/10
Image: AP

A group of protesters hold Israel's national flag and stand in front of a backdrop of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel protests
8/10
Image: AP

Protests broke out across Israel after Israelis feared a threat to democracy following the PM's plan to overhaul the judicial system. 

Israel protests
9/10
Image: AP

Israeli border police officers deployed at a highway as protesters assemble for a rally against the government’s plans to overhaul the legal system.

Israel protests
10/10
Image: AP

Israelis gather on the streets to demand democracy and freedom and to protest against the Netanyahu government. 

