In Pics: The People Of Aleppo, Syria Reel Under Loss Of Life & Heritage After The Quake

Syrian Civil Defence workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey in Aleppo, Syria.
Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after devastating quakes rocked Syria and Turkey, in Aleppo.
For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria's largest and most cosmopolitan, was one of the civil war's fiercest battle zones.
Residents walk through the destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.
People walk through mounds of rubble which used to be high rise apartment buildings in the once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.
A mortar shall is seen in the foreground as people visit the heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque while the Aleppo citadel is seen in the background, in the old city of Aleppo.
People visit the courtyard of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, also known as the Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo.
Families who lost their homes in Syria sit inside a tent, which was set up by an NGO to provide them shelter and food in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province.