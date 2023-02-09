Last Updated:

In Pics: The People Of Aleppo, Syria Reel Under Loss Of Life & Heritage After The Quake

For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment & fighting, that didn’t prepare them for the new devastation and terror wreaked by the earthquake.

Written By
Anmol Singla
Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Syrian Civil Defence workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey in Aleppo, Syria.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after devastating quakes rocked Syria and Turkey, in Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

For years, the people of Aleppo bore the brunt of bombardment and fighting when their city, once Syria's largest and most cosmopolitan, was one of the civil war's fiercest battle zones.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Residents walk through the destruction of the once rebel-held Salaheddine neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

People walk through mounds of rubble which used to be high rise apartment buildings in the once rebel-held Ansari neighborhood in eastern Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

A mortar shall is seen in the foreground as people visit the heavily damaged Grand Umayyad mosque while the Aleppo citadel is seen in the background, in the old city of Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Syrian men check the destruction of the old market in the old city of Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

People visit the courtyard of the heavily damaged Great Mosque of Aleppo, also known as the Umayyad Mosque, in the Old City of Aleppo.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Families who lost their homes in Syria sit inside a tent, which was set up by an NGO to provide them shelter and food in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province.

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria post-quake
Image: AP

Rescuers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria.

