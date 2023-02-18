Last Updated:

In Pics: Turkey Quake Victims Look To Build New Life, Seek Refuge In Tents & Rail Coaches

Millions of people in Syria and Turkey have been displaced and are struggling to meet basic needs two weeks after a strong earthquake killed thousands.

A father-son duo washes hands at a camp they are currently residing in after losing their home in the earthquake that hit Turkey earlier this month and claimed the lives of over 40,000 people. 

A man walks between trains in the Turkish city of Iskenderun where camps have been established to help provide shelter to victims of the deadly earthquake. 

Women cook meals as they stay inside a greenhouse after the Turkey-Syria earthquake displaced thousands of people. Those who lost their homes have found refuge in almost everything. 

A man holds a blanket while using a train as shelter. People displaced by the earthquake have used factories, tents, greenhouses, and train carriages as temporary shelters. 

An elderly woman stands in front of greenhouses where she found shelter along with her family members after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and strong aftershocks rattled Turkey and Syria. 

People stand in long queues to receive essential supplies at a makeshift campsite in the city of Iskenderun after the earthquake collapsed buildings and killed thousands. 

A man carries wood at a camp after his house was devastated in the earthquake. The government of Turkey has dispatched 2,00,000 tents to help victims of the natural disaster, according to AP. 

People stand in a line to receive supplies at a makeshift camp after losing their homes and crucial household items in the massive earthquake. 

Women gather and talk while seeking shelter inside a greenhouse in Samandag, southern Turkey, with their loved ones following the earthquake. 

Relief workers provide food and other items to people at a camp who were deeply impacted by the series of earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

