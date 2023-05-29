In Pics | Turkey Rejoices As Erdogan Enters Into Third Decade Of His Reign

Quick links:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan retained power for another five years after winning the Turkey run-offs on May 28th. With this, Erdogan managed to extend his rule to the third decade.
In the Sunday presidential runoff, Erdogan secured more than 50% of the vote, two weeks after he fell short of scoring an outright victory in the first round.
After the result came out, Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech at the presidential palace in Ankara on Sunday.
Massive crowds came out to support Erdogan in Ankara. A man can be seen cheering as he waved a flag with Erdogan's face.
Erdogan's biggest challenge this election was, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who had sought to bring democratic reforms to the country and improves ties with the West. However, the voters went for Erdogan.
After facing a defeat, Kilicdaroglu called the Turkish election "unjust". He stated that all the state resources were mobilised in favour of the Turkish president.
People walk by a rack of Turkish newspapers a day after the election results were announced. Erdogan's face was plastered on the front page of every daily newspaper on Monday.
As Erdogan enters his third decade of rule, he is expected to face many challenges. His government will not only confront skyrocketing inflation but will also deal with earthquake recovery measures.
Thousands of supporters gathered at the Turkish presidential palace to hear the leader speak after his win. “The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdogan said on Sunday.