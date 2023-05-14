In Pics | Turkey Votes In Polls That Could Alter Nation's Political Landscape

Quick links:
On Sunday, Turkey went on voting in one of the most significant parliamentary and presidential elections of the nation. This election is expected to be tightly contested.
The Sunday election could challenge Turkish President—Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year reign. People can be seen standing in the queue at a polling station in Ankara.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads out of a polling booth as he cast his vote at a polling station in Istanbul. Erdogan's main competitor in this election is Kemal Kilicdaroglu
The Turkish president went on to cast his vote alongside his wife, Emine. Erdogan and the Turkish first lady also spoke to the volunteers working at the poll station in Istanbul.
Erdogan's major rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu also cast his vote at a polling station in the Turkish capital Ankara. Kilicdaroglu is known for his pro-secular stance.
The 74-year-old Turkish politician Kilicdaroglu cast his vote in front of the media. He belongs to the Republican People's Party. In his manifesto, he promised to defend the "democracy of the country".
The decision of the provinces where the devastating earthquake hit earlier this year is also pivotal. People can be seen waiting outside containers to vote in earthquake-hit Malatya.
The catastrophic earthquake that jolted the nation earlier this year, can be seen as one of the reasons why people are miffed with the Erdogan administration.
A woman waiting outside a polling station in the Turkish capital of Ankara. She can be seen standing next to a poster of a heart made out of multiple Turkish flags.
A man helping an elderly heading to a polling station in Diyarbakir, Turkey. The volunteers operating at multiple polling stations across the country helped the elderly to vote.
An official was seen preparing ballots at a polling station in Ankara. The ballot paper includes list of all the political parties that are contesting in the 2023 elections.