In Pics: Turkish Voters Return To Polls To Decide On Which Presidential Vision Suits Them

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey.
The supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, respond enthusiastically as they listen to him speak at a campaign rally.
Erdogan's supporters gather in large numbers to stick up for the President in the run-off presidential elections.
Voters return to polls as Turkey headed for run-off elections on the 28th of May, 2023 alongside the parliamentary elections.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish CHP party leader and the Nation Alliance presidential candidate, was present at a campaign event held in Istanbul on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters, on May 27, 2023, during an election campaign rally in Istanbul.
A representative responsible for election oversight verifies a stamp at a polling station located in Istanbul.
In Ankara, a woman accompanied by a child exercises her right to vote at a polling station on May 28, 2023.
In Ankara, individuals patiently queue at a polling station, awaiting their turn to cast their votes as on May 28, 2023.
On May 28, 2023, at a polling station, an election official grasps a ballot paper containing the names of the presidential candidates.