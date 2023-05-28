Last Updated:

In Pics: Turkish Voters Return To Polls To Decide On Which Presidential Vision Suits Them

Erdogan will either extend his authoritarian rule into a third decade or be ousted by a challenger who has pledged to bring back a democratic society.

Middle East
 
| Written By
Vidit Baya
Turkey Run-Off Elections
1/12
Image Credit: AP

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, delivers a speech at a campaign rally in Istanbul, Turkey. 

Turkey Run-Off Elections
2/12
Image Credit: AP

The supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President and the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, respond enthusiastically as they listen to him speak at a campaign rally.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
3/12
Image Credit: AP

Erdogan's supporters gather in large numbers to stick up for the President in the run-off presidential elections. 

Turkey Run-Off Elections
4/12
Image Credit: AP

Voters return to polls as Turkey headed for run-off elections on the 28th of May, 2023 alongside the parliamentary elections. 

Turkey Run-Off Elections
5/12
Image Credit: AP

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the Turkish CHP party leader and the Nation Alliance presidential candidate, was present at a campaign event held in Istanbul on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
6/12
Image Credit: AP

A young boy, a supporter of Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an election campaign rally. 

Turkey Run-Off Elections
7/12
Image Credit: AP

Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters, on May 27, 2023, during an election campaign rally in Istanbul.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
8/12
Image Credit: AP

A representative responsible for election oversight verifies a stamp at a polling station located in Istanbul.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
9/12
Image Credit: AP

In Ankara, a woman accompanied by a child exercises her right to vote at a polling station on May 28, 2023.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
10/12
Image Credit: AP

In Ankara, individuals patiently queue at a polling station, awaiting their turn to cast their votes as on May 28, 2023.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
11/12
Image Credit: AP

On May 28, 2023, at a polling station, an election official grasps a ballot paper containing the names of the presidential candidates.

Turkey Run-Off Elections
12/12
Image Credit: AP

In Istanbul, a woman casts her vote at a polling station as voters in Turkey return to the polls on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics | Hong Kong celebrates famous Bun Festival, 3 years after the COVID-19 pandemic

In Pics | Hong Kong celebrates famous Bun Festival, 3 years after the COVID-19 pandemic
In Pics: Zelenskyy musters 'unity' for Ukraine during historic visit to G7 Summit in Japan

In Pics: Zelenskyy musters 'unity' for Ukraine during historic visit to G7 Summit in Japan