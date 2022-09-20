Last Updated:

In Pictures: Iran's Anti-Hijab Protest Against Woman's Custodial Death Faces Crackdown

Iranians have been protesting on the streets over the death of a young woman who had been imprisoned for disobeying the nation's strict dress code

Protesters gathered to protest the killing of a young woman who had been imprisoned for disobeying Iran's strict dress code. Anti-riot police tried to disperse the crowd

Women in Iran have been protesting by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran after she was detained by the morality police

A police motorbike was set on fire during a demonstration over the death of the young woman. 

During the demonstration, anti-riot police rode in on motorbikes to disperse the crowd

During the demonstration against the death of the 22-year-old woman, protesters were seen escaping from anti-riot police

Protesters were seen to be burning police motorbikes and demanding an investigation over the death of Mahsa Amini

A demonstrator was seen protesting by standing on a car with a burning stick   

In one of the Iranian junctions, people were torching police vehicles in the middle of the streets. 

