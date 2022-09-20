In Pictures: Iran's Anti-Hijab Protest Against Woman's Custodial Death Faces Crackdown

Quick links:
Protesters gathered to protest the killing of a young woman who had been imprisoned for disobeying Iran's strict dress code. Anti-riot police tried to disperse the crowd
Women in Iran have been protesting by taking off their hijabs and cutting their hair over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in Tehran after she was detained by the morality police
During the demonstration against the death of the 22-year-old woman, protesters were seen escaping from anti-riot police
Protesters were seen to be burning police motorbikes and demanding an investigation over the death of Mahsa Amini