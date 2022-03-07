In Syria, Two Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrike Near Damascus

On Monday, multiple missiles were fired at Syrian military locations near Damascus by Israel, killing at least two civilians and inflicting property damage, as Syria's Defence Ministry informs. The Ministry further stated that the missiles were fired against Syria by Israeli aeroplanes flying over Lebanon. However, the local report stated that Syrian air defences shot down most of the missiles. It is not known how the civilians were killed.

According to local media, Syria's air defence systems were activated in response to the Israeli airstrike in the Damascus area and the air defence system was turned on to deal with Israeli aggression. The attack occurred about 5:00 am south of Beirut. This comes only hours after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson acknowledged on Sunday that Israel had intercepted two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles en route to Gaza last year. Earlier, Israel hit Syria for the last on February 24, just hours before Moscow launched its attack on Ukraine, which killed three Syrian soldiers near Damascus.

Israel's military has not commented on particular strikes in Syria

Israel's military has not commented on strikes in Syria, but it has admitted to carrying out hundreds of raids against Iran-backed organisations aiming to create a foothold in the nation. Israel has admitted that it attacks Iranian forces and terror groups with Iranian ties, notably along the Golan border, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has fighters in southern Syria. Last month, Israel allegedly fired surface-to-surface missiles in the Syrian Golan Heights border town of Quneitra at an observation station and a finance building.

Meanwhile, as the Israeli Air Force (IAF) continues to successfully carry out operations over Syria, the Iranian weapons remain a fresh obstacle for Israeli pilots. The IAF recognises that the Iran defence industry is strong and that it is continually working to enhance and build weapons and platforms that could pose a threat to Israel and other nations in the region.

Israel looks to Russia for security coordination

In Syria, where Russia maintains a large military presence, Israel looks to Russia for security coordination. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow on Saturday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There are speculations that he might have also discussed the situation in Syria.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP