In Yemen, 5 UN Staff Kidnapped; Abductors Demand Release Of Imprisoned Militants: Report

At least five United Nations (UN) officials were allegedly kidnapped from the southern province of Abyan late on Friday, a UN spokesperson confirmed on Saturday. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the officials were abducted by al-Qaida militants and were taken to an unknown location. While speaking to AP, the officials said those who were abducted included four Yemenis and a foreigner. "we are aware of this case but for obvious reasons, we are not commenting," UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told AP when asked about the details of the recent kidnapping case. However, when the news agency asked for providing additional details, the spokesperson reportedly denied citing security concerns. Russell Geekie, the Senior Communications Advisor to the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said “the UN staff members were on the way back to Aden after having completed a field mission.” However, he too declined to comment further on the matter.

According to the local tribal leaders, they were in touch with the kidnappers for the safe return of the UN officials. The local leaders informed that the kidnappers demanded a hefty amount of money and the release of some militants imprisoned by the internationally recognized government. Meanwhile, reacting to the recent developments, the secessionist Southern Transitional Council, which controls much of Yemen's south and is at odds with the Yemeni government, condemned the abductions as a "terrorist operation." The Yemeni government told the news agency that they were working with the UN Department of Security to ensure the safe return of the officials. When the reporters asked for more information, they denied providing further details.

Know more about the Al-Qaida group which has been flourishing in Yemen since 2014

It is worth mentioning abductions are frequent in Yemen, an underprivileged country where armed tribesmen and al-Qaida-linked militants take hostages to swap for prisoners or cash. Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch and has attempted to carry out attacks on the US mainland.

Notably, Yemen has been jolted by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. Since then, the militia group flourished here tremendously.

With inputs from AP

Image: Unsplash/Representative