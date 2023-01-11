In Yemen, 87 Civilians Killed By UK And US Weapons Over Just 14 Months: Report

Airstrikes from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have killed at least 87 civilians and the weapons used have been supplied by the UK and US between January 2021 and February 2022, as per the new Oxfam analysis, reported The Guardian. The non-governmental organisation has accused the UK government of "ignoring an identifiable pattern of harm caused by the indiscriminate bombing" and has argued that Britain must end its lucrative arms trade with Riyadh.

Oxfam study on UK supply of arms

A total of 431 airstrikes have been noted by Oxfam, in a day (roughly) and the “intensity of these attacks would not have been possible without a ready supply of arms,” said Martin Butcher, a policy advisor, reported the Guardian. Further, he added that a massive number of attacks have killed 87 people and injured 136. He also argued that a pattern of violence against civilians, which all parties to the conflict, including arms suppliers, had failed to prevent this massacre.

As per the Oxfam research report, 13 airstrikes carried out by British or American-made jets had taken place that had targeted hospitals and clinics whereas farms and homes have been hit on a regular basis. Due to these consecutive air raids in the residential complexes in Yemen, civilians were forced to leave their homes or places of shelter. So far, 293 raids from the air have been recorded by the Non-Governmental Organistion (NGO), reported the Guardian.

More than 11,000 children have been killed or maimed as a result of the conflict in Yemen since the escalation of the conflict in 2015, according to a United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) statement released on December 12, 2022. These are only the UN-verified incidents and the actual number of affected children in the conflict is likely to be far higher. A total of 8,983 civilians have been killed since the war in Yemen began in 2014, according to the independent Yemen Data Project, but Oxfam has focussed on the data between 2021-22 in which Yemeni civilians have been killed in airstrikes recently, reported The Guardian.

Yemen Conflict

The conflict started in 2015 August when a coalition group landed in the port city of Aden and drove the Houthis out of the south of Yemen. However, they failed to take over the north of Yemen, reported BBC. The Houthis then allied themselves with the former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh to form a political council to control the area but in December 2017, Saleh and Houthis parted ways and Saleh called for Houthis' followers to fight them. Later, Houthis defeated Saleh and killed him. After Saleh loyalists joined the Saudi-led coalition in 2018, together they launched attacks against the Houthis to recapture the Red Sea city of Hudaydah. Soon after six months of fierce fighting, the two groups agreed on a truce.

In 2021, the Houthis targeted Marib which was the government's last stronghold in the north and the center of an oil-rich province. Whereas in 2022, the air raids between the Saudi coalition and the Houthis have become more brutal. Meanwhile, the UN has called for a ceasefire after one lakh people have been forced to be displaced.

Image: AP