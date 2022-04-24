In Yemen, Local Security Forces Neutralise Senior Al-Qaida Commander: Report

In the southeastern region of Yemen, a confrontation between local security forces and Al-Qaida affiliated terrorists took place on Saturday in Hadramout. A Yemeni security official informed that a senior commander of Al-Qaida was killed in the confrontation, as per a report by Xinhua. A local security source revealed that on the basis of intelligence information, a unit of local security forces conducted an operation in the Sudaf district of Hadramout and raided an Al-Qaida stronghold in the area.

Without confirming the identity of the Al-Qaida member, the official revealed that a top Al-Qaida commander, who was wanted by security authorities for his role in terror acts in Hadramout was killed by the local security forces. The Yemeni officials stated that the operation has delivered a serious setback to the terrorist group's apparent attempts to establish influence in the Arab country.

Many high-profile attacks on security forces in Yemen's southern provinces have been perpetrated by the Yemen-based Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) network. AQAP has expanded its presence in Yemen by taking advantage of years of deadly fighting between the Yemeni government and the Houthi movement. Yemeni terrorist group is linked to attacks in Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the United States and France, according to Britannica. It was formed in 2009 by the merger of extremist networks in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Ten members of Yemen's Al-Qaida branch escapes from prison

This comes just a week after a government official announced that ten members of Yemen's Al-Qaida branch escaped from a prison in Hadhramout province in the southeast. A local official stated that a number of prisoners attacked the wardens in Seiyun city late on the night of April 14 during the jailbreak, according to Xinhua. He further stated that the ten al-Qaida militants who managed to escape had been accused of planning terror attacks in Yemen.

In an attempt to exploit years of turmoil between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels to expand its influence in the war-torn country, Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, based in Yemen, has claimed responsibility for a number of high-profile assaults against newly-hired security forces.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/AP/Representative)