Swatantrata Diwas Ki Hardik Shubhkaamnaein: Israel Envoy Wishes India On Independence Day

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka took to Twitter on Saturday to wish Indian a Happy Independence Day. He shared a video where he extended greetings in English as well as Hindi. "To all our Indian friends, happy Independence Day. We wish you all, peace and prosperity. Swatantrata diwas ki hardik shubhkaamnaein," Malka said in the video message.

'Thanks for your support'

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Israel and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations through a peace agreement on August 14 as part of a deal to halt the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank that Palestinians see as a part of their future state. Ron Malka took the opportunity to thank India for the major role it played in this historic peace agreement.

Thanks Dear friend 🇮🇳 for your support. Both Israel🇮🇱 and India 🇮🇳are peace seeking, always striving for progress and stability pic.twitter.com/6CBtBZt5zl — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) August 14, 2020

Rivlin extends wishes

The President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin also wished India on its 74th Independence Day in a video message which was shared by the Indian Embassy in Israel on Twitter. 'Mazel tov', said President Rivlin in the video message sending his warm wishes to India in the traditional Jewish way. He also said that India-Israel friendship is based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, innovation and development. Check out the video below.