India And UAE Sign MoU To Establish IIT Delhi Campus In Abu Dhabi, All Details Here

In a move aimed at bolstering educational collaboration and strengthening bilateral ties, India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge Department of Abu Dhabi to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus in the region. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a mission to deepen partnerships between the two nations.

Under the MoU, the IIT Delhi campus will be set up in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in educational cooperation between India and the UAE. The campus will initially offer Master's degree courses, commencing from January 2024, and subsequently expand to provide Bachelor's degree programs, slated to begin from September 2024.

Meanwhile, PM Modi in a tweet said: "This marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it's the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment."

Yet another #IITGoesGlobal!



MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education.



An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in… pic.twitter.com/DYRy7Vbbwi — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 15, 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the second IIT to announce setting up an offshore campus after IIT Madras. Last week, IIT Madras signed an MoU for setting up a campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

IITs are renowned for their excellence in engineering

The establishment of the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi is expected to enhance educational opportunities for students in the region, providing access to renowned Indian academic expertise and fostering cross-cultural collaboration. The IITs are prestigious institutions in India, recognized for their excellence in science, engineering, and technology education.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE follows his participation as the guest of honor at the Bastille Day parade in France. The visit to France aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties and explore avenues for collaboration in various sectors between India and France. With his arrival in the UAE, Prime Minister Modi is now focused on expanding ties with the UAE, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and education.

India and the UAE have enjoyed robust bilateral relations in recent years, characterized by extensive cooperation in diverse fields. The UAE is home to a significant Indian diaspora and has emerged as a vital economic partner for India. As the partnership between India and the UAE continues to evolve, initiatives such as the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi serve as crucial building blocks, facilitating knowledge sharing and fostering long-term collaborations in education, research, and innovation.