India strongly condemned the Abu Dhabi attacks at the United Nations security council (UNSC) on Wednesday, calling it a "blatant violation of international law and all civilized norms." Two Indian citizens were killed and two were injured in the attack claimed by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. The explosions were caused by "small flying objects", possibly drones, that hit three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi.

Indian Ambassador to United Nations TS Tirumurti, in a "strong condemnation of the terror attack" in the UAE capital, said: "Such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable." It is to mention that this was the first such attack by Houthis in the United Arab Emirates in which it targeted Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)'s storage facility."

Tirumurti said New Delhi stands in solidarity with UAE and extends its support for an unequivocal condemnation of this attack by the Council. He emphasised that it is important that the UNSC stands united in sending a clear signal against such acts of terror.

India condemns UAE Terror attack

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to the UAE Foreign minister on the explosion in Abu Dhani and conveyed strong solidarity with the country in face of such "unacceptable acts".

The Indian Embassy in UAE on Tuesday said that they were working closely with the UAE government to fly back the mortal remains of the two Indian nationals. India has said that it will provide “whatever assistance" is possible to the families of the deceased.

Yemen's Houthi rebels used cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones, in the attack on Abu Dhabi, claimed the Emirati ambassador to the United States on Wednesday. The UAE has been a part of a Saudi-led military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yamen since 2015. It intervened in the civil war in Yamen in 2015 as part of the Arab Coalition but scaled down its operations in 2019.