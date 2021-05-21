India Condemns 'indiscriminate Rocket Firings' From & In Gaza As Israel-Hamas Cease Fire

As Israel-Hamas announce an unconditional ceasefire, India's permanent representative to UN TS Tirumurthi on Thursday, condemned the firing from and into Gaza causing deaths of a number of civilians - including one Indian. Pushing for the resumption of dialogue between Israel and the Palestinian authorities, India said it supported all diplomatic efforts to bring the ongoing violence to an end. US President Joe Biden too welcomed the unconditional ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, vowing to continue US diplomacy stating 'both equally deserve to live in safety and security and enjoy freedom'. As of date, atleast 232 people have died in Gaza as a result of the Israeli bombing including 65 children and 12 in Israel.

India support Israel-Hamas diplomatic efforts

"We condemn the indiscriminate rocket firings from Gaza into Israel, which have caused deaths of a number of civilians. India has also tragically lost one of its nationals during this rocket fire – a caregiver living in Ashkelon in Israel. The retaliatory strikes into Gaza have also resulted in deaths and destruction. We deeply mourn the loss of the lives of innocent civilians, including the Indian national, in the current cycle of violence. We support all ongoing diplomatic efforts, including of the Quartet, to bring the ongoing violence to an end and to seek durable peace, in line with the vision of the two States living side by side within secure and recognized borders," said Tirumurthi.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire

On early Friday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, according to AP. Shortly after this, Hamas confirmed via a spokesperson that it too would enter into a ceasefire and truce. Recently, Israel had lashed out at Hamas at the UNGA, equating it to ISIS and accusing a number of nations of 'demonised Israel' of anti-semitism disguised as anti-Zionism.

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month, when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses. Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. On Saturday, the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located was razed to the ground by an Israeli rocket strike citing 'Hamas operation inside the building'. With Israel being shielded by its Iron Dome - the Israeli air defence system which chases Hamas' short-range rockets, its fatalities have remained at 12, including one Indian - Soumya Santhosh - a Kerala caretaker.