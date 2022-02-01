India Hosts Oman For 11th JMCC, Discusses Progress On Military-to-military Engagements

Oman’s Defence Secretary-General Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi held a meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 1. This came after India and Oman held the 11th Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al-Zaabi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman, held the JMCC meeting on Monday, January 31.

In the meeting with Defence Minister Ranjanth Singh, Mohammed Bin Naseer discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries. He also briefed Defence Minister Singh about the 11th India-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee Meeting (JMCC) on bilateral defence cooperation which was held a day earlier.

The JMCC meeting was conducted in India and Oman after a three-year hiatus. The JMCC is the highest level of defence interaction between India and Oman, which evaluates and guides the whole framework of defence exchanges between the two countries. According to government sources, the meeting will kick off a series of high-level defence talks between the two countries next month.

In the meeting, both the parties reportedly discussed the progress made in military-to-military engagements, including joint exercises, industry collaboration, and different current infrastructure projects. In order to improve defence industry collaboration, it was determined to seek new channels and examine areas of mutual interest for Joint ventures. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercises involving both countries were also considered, as well as expanding the scope and difficulties of existing joint exercises. Both governments also committed to collaborating to address the drug trafficking problem that plagues the North Arabian Sea.

In the meeting, it was discussed that the next JMCC will be held in Oman. The JMCC is the apex committee between India's and Oman's defence ministries, tasked with reviewing and guiding all aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. Oman's Secretary-General also met with the CEOs of Indian Defence Industries and paid a visit to the three Service Chiefs. He is also expected to visit Cochin Shipyard Limited, Military Training Establishments and the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, during his visit to India.

(With Agency Inputs, Image: All India Radio/Twitter)