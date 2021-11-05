The Indian Pavillion, one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has successfully concluded its first month at the World Expo. The pavilion, inaugurated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles Piyush Goyal on October 01, has witnessed a tourist footfall of over 2,00,000 as of November 3 with various sectors and state-specific sessions to discuss India's growth roadmap.

"It also secured investment opportunities for the country and celebrated several cultural events to attract visitors," an official release by the Ministry maintained. Commenting on the success of the Indian Pavilion, Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri said, "The October month was a huge success for the India pavilion. We saw a strong visitor turnout and expect this momentum to continue in the coming months."

India's cultural performances attract visitors: Aman Puri

Puri added that while the India Pavilion showcases more business opportunities for collaboration and investment, the popularity of India's festivals, food, and cultural performances have been a crucial aspect in attracting visitors from across the globe. The Pavillion kick-started with the Climate and Biodiversity Week from October 3 to October 9. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy conducted various sessions that spotlighted India's renewable energy goals and climate action plan to the world.

The subsequent weeks were followed by Space and Urban and Rural Development weeks, where discussions around the future of the sectors, the issues, and challenges in the sector, the role of the government regulations, and incentives were talked upon.

State-specific sessions for global recognition of Indian diversity

Moreover, the Indian Pavilion also hosted specific weeks for Gujarat, Karnataka, and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The state of Gujarat organised events at the India Pavilion where Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel virtually showcased the state's vibrant Pharma sector along with its strategy for sustainable development.

Similarly, the Karnataka week witnessed the presence of Minister, Lage and Medium Scale Industries, Karnataka Murugesh Nirani, along with Dr CN Ashwath Narayan who is the Minister of Higher Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, Karnataka.

Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo pulls business, investment opportunities

The Ministry informed that the Karnataka week saw an announcement on the partnership between the government of Karnataka and Gulf Islamic Investment (GII) to strengthen investment ties between India and the UAE.

"GII investment approach in India is sector-agonistic and the firm plans to invest in another USD 500m (rs 3,500 crores) in India in the next three years and was one of the key achievements for the state of Karnataka," the Ministry said.

The Pavilion also held the Climate and Biodiversity week, a session of the Space sector, and a week dedicated to the Urban and Rural Development.

The month of October at the India Pavilion witnessed an array of cultural activities during Dusshera and Navratri celebrations. These included folk dances, storytelling, and music for countless visitors and dignitaries. The ongoing Diwali festivities at India Pavilion comprises colourful installations, lighting in the form of Swarangoli or LED rangoli, virtual display of firecrackers, and performances by leading artists such as Salim-Sulaiman, Dhruv, and Rooh Bands from India and Dubai.

Originally scheduled to be held from October 20, 2020, to April 2021, the Dubai Expo 2020 was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. The expo is scheduled to run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI)