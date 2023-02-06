India To Send NDRF Rescue Teams, Medical Staff And Relief Material To Quake-hit Turkey

After a 7.8 magnitude earthquake wreaks havoc in Turkey, the Indian government has announced relief measures to support the middle eastern country in this devastating time. On Monday, the PM Modi-led government announced that search and rescue teams of the Indian National Disaster Response Force, medical teams along with relief materials are being dispatched to Turkey. The Monday press release stated that the steps are being taken in light of PM's instructions.

“In light of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s instructions to offer all possible assistance to cope with the earthquake in Türkiye today, Dr. P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister held a meeting in South Block to discuss immediate relief measures,” according to the statement.

The two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads along with necessary equipment will be sent to the region. “Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul," the statement added.

The announcement came after PM Modi took to Twitter to express his concern over the devastating earthquake. “Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy,” the PM wrote on Twitter.

Anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the Earthquake in Turkey. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy. https://t.co/vYYJWiEjDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2023

Rescue operation is underway as the death toll reaches over 600

More than 600 people lost their lives in the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted both Syria and Turkey. While 284 people died in the 10 Turkish Provinces with more than 2,000 injured, the death toll in Syria has climbed to 239 people. According to the New York Times, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Lebanon and Israel. From UK PM Rishi Sunak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, world leaders have expressed their condolences to the victims of the earthquake. With this, India has become one of the first countries to send relief measures to Turkey. In the Monday statement, the Indian government made it clear that the meeting was also attended by the “Cabinet Secretary, representatives of Ministries of Home Affairs, NDMA, NDRF, Defence, MEA, Civil Aviation and Health & Family Welfare."

Cumhurbaşkanı @RTErdogan'a, 🇹🇷 halkına ve 🇹🇷'deki depremde hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerine başsağlığı dileklerimi iletiyor tüm yaralılara acil şifalar diliyorum. Bu zor zamanda 🇹🇷 halkının yanındayız. Afetin sonuçlarının üstesinden gelmek için gerekli yardımı sağlamaya hazırız. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 6, 2023