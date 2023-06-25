India Unit In Egyptian Cabinet For ‘whole Of Government Approach’, Know All About It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the middle eastern nation of Egypt after a historic state visit to the US on June 24. He was received by his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly at the airport. As a part of his two-day visit, the Prime Minister discussed with PM Madbouly the need to deepen cooperation across various areas including trade and investment, and renewable energy between the two nations.

Earlier on Saturday, both the leaders held a roundtable discussion with the ‘India Unit’ of the Egyptian cabinet, wherein seven cabinet ministers and senior officials were present at the meeting. Notably the ‘India Unit’ was set up in January 2023, during the state visit of Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, when he visited the Republic Day celebrations as a Chief Guest.

The setting up of the India Unit in @CabinetEgy indicates the priority given to India-Egypt ties. Today in Cairo, I met this Unit. PM Mostafa Madbouly and other esteemed Ministers were present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/5qAEHJydHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2023

'India Unit' in Egyptian cabinet

The India Unit is headed by the Prime Minister of Egypt Mustafa Madbouly, and comprises a group of seven Ministers and senior officials. During the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly and his cabinet colleagues briefed on the activities that the ‘India Unit’ has been undertaking and proposed new areas of cooperation. They appreciated the positive response from their Indian counterparts, and look forward to deepening India-Egypt bilateral relations in numerous sectors.

PM Modi praised the establishment of the ‘India Unit’ and welcomed the ‘whole of the government approach’ to take forward bilateral relations with India, and shared India’s readiness to work closely with Egypt in various areas of mutual interest. Deliberations took place on ways to extend cooperation in areas like trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people-to-people ties. PM Madbouly who heads the India Unit attended the meeting with seven ministers in the India Unit of the Cabinet including:

Bolstering 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 friendship!



PM @narendramodi held productive discussions with PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt.



They held talks on deepening cooperation across a range of sectors including trade and investment, energy and people-to-people ties. pic.twitter.com/xNWGZ6kMF3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 24, 2023

Dr. Mohamed Shaker El- Markabi, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy

Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Dr. Hala Al-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation

Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance

Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

Ahmed Samir, Minister of Industry and Trade

The India-Egypt Bilateral Trade Agreement has been in operation since March 1978 and is based on the Most Favored Nation clause. According to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), India was Egypt’s 5th largest trading partner in the period April 2022 -Dec 2022.

