India Urges Israel And Palestine To Honour Ceasefire As Airstrike In Gaza Resume

As Israeli airstrikes resume in Gaza, India expressed concerns about the restart in cycle of violence in the disputed territory. Addressing the UNSC meeting on the Middle East on Thursday, MEA secretary Vikas Swarup urged both Israel and Palestine to honour the ceasefire arrangement. Recently, Israel went through a political turmoil with an 8-party government being sworn into power, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

India raises concern over Gaza airstrikes

"There's need for immediate resumption of Middle East Peace Process and direct negotiations b/w Israel & Palestine. India supports all diplomatic efforts, including by the Quartet, to strengthen collective commitment of international community for peace process. India is committed to the establishment of an independent, viable, democratic State of Palestine. There is no alternative to a two-state solution for ensuring meaningful and enduring peace," said Swarup. India also called for immediate humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, which should reach through verified channels.

Recent developments in Palestine are of concern. They can restart the cycle of violence, resulting in immense suffering and deaths. We urge both Israeli & Palestinian authorities to honour the ceasefire arrangement: Vikas Swarup, Secry (West), MEA at UNSC meeting on Middle East — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

Israel resumes airstrikes in Gaza

On June 17, Israel launched fresh air raids on Gaza for the second time since the ceasefire in response to Hamas ‘incendiary balloons’. Israeli forces targeted the Hamas armed compounds in Gaza City, a rocket launch site, and the southern town of Khan Younis. Israel Defense Force on Twitter said that several ‘arson balloons’ were launched from the Palestinian territory that caused multiple fires inside Israel. As many as 20 major fires were caused in southern Israel, which the terror group Hamas said was in response to the Israeli nationalists’ ‘flag march’ in the occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel-Palestine ceasefire

On May 21, then-Israeli PM Netanyahu called for a unilateral ceasefire to halt an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip, which was later agreed to by Hamas. The latest tensions between the two neighbours were ignited when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. In retaliation to the police action, Hamas fired more than 4,000 rockets, most have either fallen short or been intercepted by Israeli air defence system - 'The Iron Dome', while Israel's warplanes and artillery struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza and brought down the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located. Israel's fatalities have remained at 12, including one Indian - Soumya Santhosh - a Kerala caretaker, while 232 people have died in Gaza including 65 children.

