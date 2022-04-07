India welcomes two-month ceasefire in Yemen

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) India on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a two-month ceasefire in Yemen and hoped that it will help in building a positive momentum towards an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in that country.

The UN-brokered ceasefire, the first such nationwide arrangement since 2016, was announced on Friday by Hans Grundberg, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General (UNSG).

"We welcome the announcement of the two-month ceasefire in the Yemen conflict from April 2 at the initiative of UNSG's Special Envoy Hans Grundberg," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"We hope that this truce will lead to a more comprehensive and durable ceasefire and build positive momentum towards an inclusive political process to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen," he said.

Bagchi said India has historical and friendly ties with Yemen and hopes for peace, security and prosperity of the people of the country as well as the region.

Yemen has been witnessing large-scale violence for several years as a result of hostilities between Yemen's internationally recognised government and southern separatists PTI MPB SMN SMN

