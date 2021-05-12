Indian Ambassador To UN Condemns Jerusalem Violence, Calls For Immediate Peace Talks

Indian Ambassador to the UN TS Tirumurthi, on May 11, condemned the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip and Israel, stressing that both sides should refrain from altering the status quo in the region. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet on the escalation in east Jerusalem, the Indian diplomat expressed concerns at the violence meted out at Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. Furthermore, he asserted that he was equally concerned about the evictions in the Shikha Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods.

It is imperative to note that more than 550 Palestinian residents in Shaikh Jarrah are currently under threat of dispossession. Additionally, scores of Palestinian residents of Silwan are also battling tremendous pressure and constant, furious attack by the settlers in a bid to hold on to what they call their home.

On Tuesday Tirumurthi, also condemned the rocket attacks from Gaza into Israeli territory, which resulted in two fatalities including one Indian citizen. Calling both the states to resume peace talks at the earliest, he asked both of them to stick to 2 state solution. In his speech, he highlighted that the old city also houses Al Zawiyya Al Hindiyya, which is an Indian Hospice.

What set off the latest round of violence in Jerusalem?

Earlier last month, Israel saw a slew of planned protests after locals took to the streets demanding more Jewish settlements in east Jerusalem, the same issue has also been presented before the Israeli Courts and the case is under judicial scrutiny at the moment.

During the protests, Hamas' (also known as the Islamic Republic Movement), which is a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, and nationalist organisation - flags were raised inside the Al Aqsa Mosque, turning the religious site into a political one. It is imperative to note that the Al Aqsa Mosque is the third most holy site for people of the Islam faith after Mecca and Medina.

Minor skirmishes followed incidents of Hamas flags being waved in the Mosque and this led to Israeli authorities capitalising on the opportunity to storm and evacuate the area, with the alleged use of excessive force. Palestinians continued to retaliate with their means and capabilities and were reported by local media to have hurled stones and use the Mosque for shelter and hide, as they assumed Israeli security forces won't enter the building.

Palestinian protestors did not, however, anticipate that the police would enter the building and evacuate everyone and arrest all who resisted them.

Image: ANI/AP