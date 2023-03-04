Indian Americans Raise Over USD 300K For Turkiye And Syria Earthquake Relief

Indian Americans from across the US have raised more than USD 300,000 for earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

A fundraiser organised by several eminent Indian Americans led by Dr Hemant Patel, the former president of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), the community raised more than USD 230,000.

The fund raised over the weekend in New Jersey was attended by Turkish Ambassador to the US Murat Mercan, along with Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Özgür, wherein they profusely thanked the Indian American community for the generous support for the earthquake-hit people of their country.

"They (the ambassador and the consul general) spoke very highly of what is being done and what the Indian community is doing for the Turkish people," Patel, a recipient of the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour, told PTI.

Sewa International Houston's AmeriCorps team recently organised a donation drive in support of the victims of the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye. People from different communities all over Houston came together to donate hundreds of items, including food, clothes, winter coats, hygiene items, outdoor supplies, tents, hand warmers, shoes and baby necessities.

More than 200 boxes were taken to the warehouse, filling over three pickup trucks, a trailer, an SUV and a big U-Haul truck.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey organised a special prayer assembly this week for those affected by the humanitarian crisis. The community members at BAPS offered support for the people of Türkiye through prayer and a generous donation of USD 25,000 through its humanitarian relief arm, BAPS Charities, to the Embrace Relief Foundation.