After MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post of 'Pakistani agent', Indian Embassy in Kuwait said that such 'anti-India elements' should not be encouraged. Tharoor had shared Member of Turkish Assembly, Dr Saleh TH. AL-Mutairi's post, in which he had highlighted that a group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded the Government of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the BJP of India into Kuwait.

"We can’t sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite," Mutairi has said in the post, which was shared by Tharoor with the caption, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India &the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. 'We like India. But don’t make it so hard for us to be your friends'," the MP had written.

Indian Embassy in Kuwait responds

Taking cognizance of Tharoor's tweet, Indian Embassy in Kuwait wrote, "Sad to see a Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was the recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements on its official Twitter account."

Sad to see an Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements. https://t.co/e43MAmc50j pic.twitter.com/v3hoL582tL — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) February 18, 2022

The tweet has come at a time when India is witnessing a huge controversy over hijab in educational institutions. The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity.

The Karnataka government on Thursday issued a circular directing all educational institutes where uniform is prescribed by the Development Committees, to not allow hijabs, saffron shawls and religious symbols in classrooms. The circular issued by the state's Minority Welfare Department says, "We request the state government and all their stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders."

The circular further read, "We make it clear that this order is confined to such of the institutions wherein the college Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform."