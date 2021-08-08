Indian Navy Undertakes Naval Exercise With UAE, 'Zayed Talwar 2021' Off Abu Dhabi Coast

On Saturday, August 8, the Indian Navy took part in a bilateral exercise with the UAE Navy off the coast of Abu Dhabi. The bilateral naval exercise was designed to enhance the synergy between the navies of the two nations and develop a diplomatic partnership. The naval exercise was named, ‘Zayed Talwar 2021'.

Indian Navy undertook naval exercise with UAE

The INS Kochi with two integral Sea King MK 42B helicopters were deployed in the Persian Gulf exercised with the UAE’s Al- Dhafra, a Baynunah class guided missile corvette & AS-565B panther helicopter. The Indian Navy on Saturday tweeted and wrote, “INSKochi, with integral #SeaKing MK 42B helos, deployed in the #PersianGulf exercised with UAES Al - Dhafra, a Baynunah class guided missile corvette & AS – 565B Panther helicopter.”

Indian Navy in its official statement said that as a part of the exercise, the ships undertook some tactical manoeuvres over the horizon targeting, search and rescue and electronic warfare. The bilateral naval exercise was conducted to enhance interoperability between India and UAE. Extensive helicopter operations were also undertaken during this time.

In another tweet, the Navy wrote, “Tactical manoeuvres, Over the Horizon Targeting, Search & Rescue and Electronic Warfare exercises to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies, with extensive helicopter ops were undertaken.”

Ranging from search and rescue series to passing of targeting data to ships for simulated missile engagement drills, all this was a part of the drill that used extensive helicopter operations.

Indian Navy Eastern Fleet task force under Act East policy to enhance inter-country military cooperation

Apart from this, a Task Force of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet is scheduled to proceed on an Overseas Deployment to South East Asia, the South China Sea and Western Pacific. The task group is likely to move from early August for over two months from departure. This has been planned in pursuit of India’s Act East policy and to enhance military cooperation with friendly countries. The deployment of the Indian Navy ships seeks to underscore the operational reach, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries. The aim is to ensure good order in the maritime domain and strengthen existing bonds between India and countries of the Indo Pacific.

