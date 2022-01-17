Abu Dhabi Attack: Indian Envoy To UAE Says Details Of Deceased Indians Being Ascertained

India's envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir confirmed that two Indian nationals were among the three people who lost their lives after an explosion near the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's (ADNOC) storage tanks at Mussafah on Monday. Speaking to Republic TV, Sudhir said that the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

"We are working very closely with the authorities concerned in UAE to establish the identities of the deceased so that we can reach out to families and provide whatever assistance is possible. The UAE government is investigating the incident and our concern is to establish the identities of two Indians who have been killed," Sudhir said.

According to UAE's official state news agency, WAM, three gasoline tankers blew up after catching fire, killing two Indians and one Pakistani national and injuring at least six others. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was reportedly carried out by drones.

"UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details, (sic)" the Indian mission in UAE wrote on Twitter.

UAE authorities have informed that the explosion at Mussafah, near ADNOC’s storage tanks, has led to 3 casualties, which includes 2 Indian nationals. The Mission @IndembAbuDhabi is in close touch with concerned UAE authorities for further details. — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) January 17, 2022

Will divulge details of attack soon: Houthi spokesperson

According to Abu Dhabi Police, the explosion near ADNOC storage tanks at Mussafah and fire at Abu Dhabi's new International Airport were suspected to have been caused by drones. Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Houthi military, told Almasirah broadcaster that the Yemeni rebel group will soon divulge details regarding the military operation carried out in the UAE's heartland.

Since 2015, the UAE has been a part of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen against the Houthi rebels. It joined the Arab Coalition intervening in Yemen's civil conflict in 2015, although its operations were scaled down in 2019, as per WAM.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia increase in recent years

It is significant to mention here that the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have gradually increased attacks on Saudi Arabia over the last few years via the use of drones and other airborne weapons.

In November last year, Houthis launched a bomb-laden drone that hit a passenger aircraft in Saudi Arabia. The crash set the aircraft ablaze although no casualties were reported as the aircraft was empty.

(Image: @sunjaysudhir/Twitter)