INS Deepak Mission Interacts With Egyptian Navy In Red Sea, Personnel Perform Yoga

Indian Navy’s INS Deepak, deployed to the Red Sea, conducted professional interactions with the Egyptian Navy on Sunday (June 25). Personnel from both navies also conducted Yoga at Safaga in Egypt in a bid to strengthen bilateral and military ties between both countries.

The friendly ties between Egypt and India are typified by overlaps in their economies, cultures, and interpersonal interactions. Based on similar cultural values and a commitment to promoting economic prosperity, the complex partnership has many facets. Relationships are also founded on shared interests in regional and global concerns as well as cooperation in the domains of national security and defence.

In the latest drill, both countries participated in yoga celebrations at Safaga, made commercial connections, and worked on joint missions while exchanging information and resources to enhance their relationship and the need for joint military actions.

In June 2022, the INS Kochi of the Indian Navy took part in a maritime drill with Egypt. It took place off the Safaga coast. The exercise included Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills, communication exercises, flag hoist drills and operational manoeuvres.

INS Deepak and its deployment to the Red Sea

The deployment of INS Deepak in the Red Sea will help India because it will make it simpler for it to enter the Bab el Mandeb strait. Fincantieri constructed the Deepak Class fleet tanker known as INS Deepak. It was introduced on February 13, 2010, and put into service on January 21, 2011.

The Deepak class tanker has a cargo capacity of 17,900 tonnes, of which 15,500 tonnes are liquid and 500 tonnes are solid. It has an eight-bed hospital, a laboratory, and X-Ray facilities on the upper deck, and can accommodate 16 cargo containers

With cargo ships crossing between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, the Red Sea plays a significant role in the world economy. This nearly cuts in half the distance between Asia and Europe. A large portion of India's trade travels through the western part of the sea, which is connected to Egypt, to reach Europe and the US. The Red Sea is also very important to India since it naturally separates the western coast of the Arabian Peninsula from the eastern coast of Africa. It is also a vital route for the unarmed transportation of oil from the Bab el-Mandeb in the south to the Suez Canal in the north.

Strong connections between India and Egypt also enable the Indian Navy to establish facilities in the area and resist any Chinese threat or advancement as the dragon attempts to restrict vital trade lines to stifle international trade and the economy. Since ancient times, this route has been crucial for India strategically.