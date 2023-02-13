International Community 'failed' The Quake-hit Northwestern Syria: UN Aid Chief Says

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths said that the International community has failed the people of North-west Syria. A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria, causing heavy devastation in both countries. The historic earthquake was followed by several other earthquakes, killing more than 34,000 people. While different countries around the world, rushed to provide aid to Turkey and Syria, the northwestern territories of Syria got the shot end of the stick. Providing aid to northwest Syria becomes difficult since it is a rebel-held region. The Syrian government does not have control of the area and has been involved in a 12-year civil war in the region.

On Sunday, the UN aid chief revealed that he was at the Turkey-Syria border as his trip to the quake-hit countries goes on in full swing. “At the #Türkiye-#Syria border today. We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria,” Griffiths wrote on Twitter. “They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived,” he added. In the tweet, Griffiths also talked about his “obligations” to correct the failure. "My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can. That’s my focus now,” he wrote in the Sunday tweet. However, in another Tweet, later that day, the UN aid chief shared visuals of the UN relief aid getting delivered to the distressed region. “Trucks with UN relief are rolling into north-west #Syria. I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transhipment centre at the Turkish border. We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast,” he wrote on Twitter.

Griffith's admission came after the Northwest Syrians condemned the UN

Griffits’ admission came after the people of the rebel-held region expressed discontent with the International body's failure to deal with the plight of Northwestern Syrians, struck by devastating earthquakes. A Syrian activist Osama Abo Zayda shared visuals of how the families in the region, hoisted the UN flag upside down to condemn the International organisation. “The families of the victims of Jenderes of Idlib in NW #Syria hoist the@UNflag upside down over buildings destroyed by earthquakes, condemning them to not offer any help to the victims that are trapped under the rubble. #Syria_earthquake #un,” he wrote on Twitter. According to The New Arab news, The White Helmets Chief, Raed Al-Saleh also said that the senior official’s visit to the regions was “too little, too late”. The Syrian civil defence group have been working in the region since the day the earthquake hit Syria. “Since the moment the earthquake struck seven days ago we have been appealing to the UN to send urgent assistance to aid our rescue operations in northwest Syria," al-Saleh said. "For days these calls went unheeded and during this time countless lives have been needlessly lost. This visit is too little, too late,” he added.