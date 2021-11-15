Iran: 65-year-old Man Sets Himself Ablaze In Protest Against Court Decision, Succumbs Late

In the Markazi Province, Iran, when a court rendered a decision against a 65-year-old man in a dispute with his employer, he set himself on fire and later succumbed to his injuries. The man set himself on fire in front of a labour and social welfare building in Arak city, which is around 230 kilometres southwest of Tehran, Iran's capital as per the reports of YJC.ir, a news website linked with Iran's state TV. According to the report, he protested the decision of the judge who had ruled against him earlier that day inside the facility.

The cases of suicide with fire have quite a presence in the Middle East. This increased after a street vendor named Mohammed Bouazizi's act of self-immolation, which became a trigger for the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, symbolises larger dissatisfaction with economic difficulties and lack of opportunity in the region.

People who set themselves on fire in the Middle East

In another case, Ruhollah Parazideh, a 38-year-old father of four and the son of a war hero, lit himself on fire over his unemployment earlier this month and died in a hospital two days later due to severe burns. It resulted in the dismissal of two local officials from the Shahid Foundation, which assists war victims' relatives.

In September of this year, according to the witnesses and medics, a Tunisian man died in a hospital after lighting himself on fire in protest over living circumstances. A civil defence spokesman stated that the 35-year-old man lit himself on fire on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunisia. According to the Middle East Eye, he suffered third-degree burns and his true motivations remain a mystery.

Similar cases from India

Recently, on November 11, a 30-year-old man died at Nair Hospital in Mumbai after allegedly setting himself on fire by pouring kerosene on his body near the Tardeo police station. The man had gone to the Tardeo police station on November 10 to report his missing wife, according to ANI.

The report was filed, and the police began looking for her but to no avail. In another case from Delhi, last month, a woman named Saira set her husband, a 27-year-old, Manpreet Singh on fire with the help of her relatives in the Mohkampura region of Delhi. Love, Happy, Manpreet, Rabia, Darshan Singh, Sagar Mahajan, Sheetal Mahajan, and Gurwinder Singh were among the relatives of his wife who were arrested by the police.

