Iran: A Through Line From Past To Present, Examining The Protests Over Hijab

It has been 79 days since 22-year-old Kurdish girl Mahsa Amini died in the custody of Iran's morality police. She was detained by the "morality" police for wearing a hijab "improperly".

After two month-long widespread protests, Iran has now reportedly decided to scrap the "morality" police. Iran’s prosecutor general, Mohamed Jafar Montazeri said that the Gasht-e Ershad i.e. the "morality" police has been scrapped, according to a report from IRNA. There are many articles covering the recent timeline of the protest movement, this article will journey through Iran's past and draw a throughline to the present.

The anti-hijab movement in Iran, which erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, is symmetrically opposite to the pro-hijab social movement in Iran, which occurred when the Monarchy abolished Hijab. Not many are aware of this fact, but the Islamic revolution that ended with the formation of the Islamic regime in 1979, began originally as a protest movement against the Iranian monarchy. The clerics of Islam, and the wider society too, felt that the monarchy was disrespecting Islam and deviating from it. Iran that after Mahsa Amini's death witnessed women burning their hijab and chanting "down with the Islamic regime", and once witnessed women wearing their hijab in protest and chanting "down with the Shah". The ire that is directed against Iran's Islamic regime, was once directed against Iran's progressive Shah.

Shah's ban on the hijab, the kashf-e hijab movement

Hijab was banned in Iran by the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, in 1936. This ban was part of a broader effort by the Shah to modernise and Westernise Iranian society, and it was intended to promote greater gender equality and discourage the traditional practice of veiling. It was known as "kashf-e hijab,” which roughly translates into "unveiling". The ban was enforced through a series of laws and decrees, which prohibited women from wearing the hijab in government buildings, schools, and other public places.

The reaction of people to the ban

The ban on hijab was met with strong resistance from many segments of Iranian society, particularly from traditional and religious groups who saw it as a violation of their religious beliefs and cultural practices. In response to the ban, many women began to wear the hijab as a form of political protest and resistance, and the hijab became a symbol of resistance to the Shah's modernisation efforts. This resistance to the ban on hijab was part of a broader social movement and ideology that emerged in Iran in the decades leading up to the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

This movement was centred around the idea of Islamic revivalism, and it was led by religious leaders and activists who sought to restore the centrality of Islam in Iranian society and to reject the Westernization and modernisation efforts of the Shah. The hijab became an important symbol of this movement, and it was seen as a way of expressing loyalty to Islam and resistance to the Shah's policies. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the ban on hijab was lifted, and it became mandatory for women to wear the hijab in Iran.

Iranian society after the Islamic revolution

This was part of the new government's efforts to promote Islamic values and reject Western influence. It was seen as a way of restoring the centrality of Islam in Iranian society. The exact wording of this law is as follows: "In accordance with Islamic teaching, and for the purpose of protecting the society's moral health, all women, regardless of age, must cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothing when appearing in public or in the presence of strangers of the opposite sex."

The original wording in Iranian law is - "Ba shivae-ye deen-e eslam, va ba manzoor-e hifz-e salamat-e akhlaqi-ye jame'eh, hamah zanan, bakhshoosh-e zanan-e bozorg-sâl, bayad dar hin zaher shodan dar jame'eh yâ dar nazdiki mardân-e jens-e mokhâlaf, mohâ-ye khud ra poshânidah va libâs-ra be tarah gerizani vârad konand."

Structural discrimination built into the Iranian constitution

The decision to ban "morality" police is an attempt to appease the protestors and lower the temperature. Iran has discrimination built into its constitution, be it against women or non-muslims. Under Iranian law, a husband has the right to divorce his wife without her consent, and a woman's testimony in court is worth half that of a man. Articles 199 and 209 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code of 2013 make it explicit, by writing - "Where, in financial claims such as diya for bodily offences, and also in claims which are about claiming a sum of money such as a negligent or quasi-intentional bodily offence which must be compensated by a diya, the private claimant is unable to provide an admissible evidence which meets the requirements under Shari’a, s/he [still] can produce one male witness or two female witnesses together with an oath and prove the financial part of his/her claim."

Non-Muslims also face legal discrimination in Iran. The country's constitution stipulates that the official religion is Islam, and only Muslims are eligible to hold certain positions in the government and judiciary. Non-Muslims are also not allowed to proselytize or promote their faith and face discrimination in employment and education. The regime that emerged after the successful 1979 Islamic revolution, is facing the same issues that the Shahs faced, the only difference is that the issues are opposite of what they used to be. A mirror image, if you will. Iranian society has not been stable since the persecution of Zoroastrians, which forced them to seek refuge in India. There is a town in Gujarat called Navsari, named after the Iranian city of Sari, Mazandaran. This same town witnessed Iranian women burning their hijab, to express their moral outrage, after the death of Mahsa Amini.