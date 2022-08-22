Iran Accuses US Of 'delaying' Efforts To Restore Stalled 2015 Nuclear Deal: Report

In its recent statement, the Iranian government has accused the United States of "delaying" the efforts to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Earlier in August, Iran responded to a "final text" published by the European Union (EU) following the recent round of negotiations with stakeholders in Vienna, including China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom. Responding to the EU's text, the Islamic Republic urged the US to be flexible in settling unresolved concerns related to the deal. According to reports, Iran also added its views and considerations to the text, which are being examined by the US and the EU.

"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides… America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran. Until we agree on all issues, we cannot say that we have reached a complete agreement, Nasser Kanaani, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated during a press conference, the Middle East Eye (MEE) reported. He further stated that Iran is looking for a robust deal that would be long-lasting as well as protect its national interests.

Earlier in July, Iran stated that the US needs to show "in practice" that it intends the revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Notably, tensions between the two countries have been growing after former US President Donald Trump-led administration unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and also reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil sector citing Tehran's breach of the terms and obligations under the agreement. According to reports, the revival of the deal would reinstate strict limitations on Iran's nuclear programme while lifting numerous sanctions and releasing billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

What is the JCPOA nuclear deal?

The JCPOA deal on the Iranian nuclear program reached Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 together with the European Union. The P5+1 refers to the UN Security Council's five permanent members -- China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; as well as Germany. The JCPOA is an agreement that enables world powers to have core access to Iranian nuclear establishments for inspection purposes in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the talks on restoring the deal and bringing Iran back into compliance have been stalled since June 2021 after Tel Aviv has incrementally violated the terms of the agreement and widened the cap on its stockpile of uranium and increased activities above 3.67% allowed under JCPOA.

Image: AP