Iran & IAEA Reach Agreement To Install New UN Cameras At Nuclear Site: Reports

The United Nations (UN) nuclear watchdog and Iran reached an agreement on December 15, to restore cameras that had been destroyed at an Iranian facility. However, inspectors will have limited access to the footage of the facility that manufactures centrifuge parts. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), later tweeted a statement outlining the agreement.

The Twitter post read, "@IAEAorg to install new surveillance cameras at Karaj centrifuge workshop in coming days under my agreement today with Atomic Energy Organization of #Iran." In a subsequent tweet, he mentioned that the installation of cameras, is critical for verification under the Iran nuclear deal, and work will continue to address other outstanding safeguarding issues.

Under the terms of the deal, cameras will be installed at Karaj, which was hit by a sabotaged assault in June, according to Iran. Iran has now denied the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to replace cameras that were destroyed in the event, as part of a continued hard-line stance taken by Tehran in Vienna talks on its shattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iran, IAEA reached a satisfactory accord: Amirabdollahian

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, allegedly claimed on December 15, that Iran and the IAEA had reached a satisfactory accord. In the wake of American President Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from Iran's historic nuclear agreement with international powers, Tehran blamed the Karaj attack on Israel. Grossi cautioned that limited access to Karaj harmed international efforts to monitor Iran's programme in an interview with AP on December 14.

The IAEA stated it would make accessible sample cameras and related technical information to Iran for analysis by its relevant security and judiciary personnel, in the presence of the agency inspectors, as part of the agreement announced on December 15. Iran, on the other hand, will keep all footage from the cameras, as part of another continuing dispute between the CIA and Tehran triggered by the failure of the nuclear accord.

In Vienna, talks to salvage the nuclear deal are still ongoing. Iran, on the other hand, has embraced a maximalist negotiating stance under hardline President Ebrahim Raisi. Since quitting the agreement, the United States has remained outside of direct negotiations.

