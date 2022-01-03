Iran Appeals United Nations To Accuse US & Israel Of Slaying General Qasem Soleimani

On the death anniversary of Iran's most loved General Qasem Soleimani, the nation’s Permanent Representative to the UN reiterated voice against US' and Israel forces. According to a report by Sputnik, top UN representative Majid Takht Ravanchi solicited the intergovernmental organisation to accuse the United States and Israel of the slaying of Soleimani. In a letter released on Monday, Ravanchi asserted that both the countries must acknowledge their mistake as the General was fighting a war against terror outfits.

Have a look at the tweet of Ravanchi here:

Jan 3, marks 2nd anniversary of assassination of martyr Soleimani by US, aided by the Israeli regime.

This criminal act entails int'l responsibility for both.

To the dismay of perpetrators of this crime, Soleimani has become a role model for many in the fight vs. int'l terrorism. — Majid Takht Ravanchi (@TakhtRavanchi) January 3, 2022

"Given the dire implications of this terrorist act on international peace and security, the Security Council must live up to its Charter-based responsibilities and hold the United States and the Israeli regime to account for planning, supporting and committing that terrorist act," Sputnik quoted the letter. According to Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN, the General played a substantial role in the fight against international terrorism. He noted that Soleimani's assassination was a "great gift" to Daesh and other terrorist organisations. Notably, Daesh is a militant Sunni Islamist group and formerly unrecognised quasi-state that follows a Salafi jihadist doctrine.

Iran calls Soleimani killing an act of state terrorism

Earlier on December 28, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called his assassination "an act of state terrorism". Khatibzadeh said the country will not rest until those who committed the "blatant" crime are penalised. Notably, Soleimani was an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The military officer was allegedly killed by the US forces. According to the Iranian government, he was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. According to Iranian military forces, both Washinton and Israeli forces were involved in the deadly drone attack.

"The US action in assassinating Lt. General Soleimani was a true example of a terrorist attack and state terrorism, organised by the US government and planned and carried out by former President Donald Trump," Iran Press Agency quoted Khatibzadeh as saying during a press briefing on Monday. Furthermore, he noted that Soleimani played a significant role in eradicating terrorism from the area, the rhetoric that the United States always maintain. Taking a dig at the US' claims, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Washington maintains "double standards" and falsehood when it comes to terrorism.

