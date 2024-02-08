English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’, Disrupts Security

Iranian President Raisi questioned the US presence "in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan,” and other regions, saying there's "no justification" for it.

Digital Desk
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday laughed scathing attack on the US military for its presence in the Middle East, saying that they have “no justification” to be in the region. Slammin the American troop deployment, Raisi said that it ”disrupts security” and destabilises the West Asia region.

"The presence of US forces in our region has no justification," Raisi said at a ceremony ahead of the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution scheduled for February 12.

Iranian President questioned the US presence "in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan,” and other regions, asserting that it is “in no way creating security.” Raisi said that the presence “disrupts the security in the region."  Raisi amde comments as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on a tour to the Middle East for talks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. 

'Don't test wrath of West Asia': Iran

As Iran and US exchanged barbs over the recent strikes in Syria and Iraq after the killing of the three American service members at an outpost on border of Syria and Jordan, the Islamic Republic hurled warnings against testing the “wrath of West Asia." Iran "will not hesitate" to respond in the event of US attacks on its territory or troops, country's foreign ministry warned. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked by the reporters in Washington if Biden administration will strike Iran directly for the attacks on the US troops in Syria and Iraq, prompting fierce response from the Islamic Republic. 

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that the Islamic Republic “has shown that it has always reacted decisively to any threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty.” He added that Iran "will not hesitate to use its capabilities” to respond to the attacks on its soil. Kanani added that Iran, however, “does not seek to aggravate tensions and crises in the region.”

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

